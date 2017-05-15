Sri Lanka receives support from inter...

Sri Lanka receives support from international community because of...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 2 Read more: Colombo Page

June 02, Colombo: Sri Lanka's President Maithripala Sirisena says the country receives generous support from the international community during this time of calamity because of the government's policy of maintaining good relations with all the nations. President Sirisena made this comment during a meeting with the Maldivian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohamed Asim at the President's official residence in Colombo today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 183 Maldives journalists sign petition for pres... (Apr '16) Apr '16 next problem 1
News China may build port in southern Maldives (Apr '16) Apr '16 next 1
News 8 feet above sea level, global warming is more ... (Feb '16) Feb '16 IB DaMann 2
News Mohamed Nasheed case: Amal Clooney and Geoffrey... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Anal Clooney Geor... 1
News Maldives sinking Searches for a new home (Nov '08) Aug '15 Earthling-1 7
you can earn big if you have traffic (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
daily payouts on premium rate numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,332 • Total comments across all topics: 281,799,771

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC