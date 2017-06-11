Russia, Qatar to discuss Middle East crisis
Moscow [Russia], June 10 : Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will today hold talks with his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. It is expected that the ongoing Gulf crisis and ways of resolving it will be discussed, reports TASS.
