Kiwis in flight: Inside Club Med's new ultra-luxurious Maldives getaway
From the lap pool we can see baby sharks and eagle rays glide by. We're in an overwater villa so big it's almost the size of the average New Zealand house.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|183 Maldives journalists sign petition for pres... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|next problem
|1
|China may build port in southern Maldives (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|next
|1
|8 feet above sea level, global warming is more ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|IB DaMann
|2
|Mohamed Nasheed case: Amal Clooney and Geoffrey... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Anal Clooney Geor...
|1
|Maldives sinking Searches for a new home (Nov '08)
|Aug '15
|Earthling-1
|7
|you can earn big if you have traffic (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|parascorp8
|1
|daily payouts on premium rate numbers (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|parascorp8
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC