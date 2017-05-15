Flying high to Male

AirAsia is launching new daily direct flights to Maldives and the route is being introduced with a special promotional fare starting at Bt1,990 per trip from today until June 25 for travel between August 11 and 28. Maldives is among the world's top destinations among Thai and international travellers alike with plenty of activities that range from coral diving and dolphin viewing to water sports and relaxation at private resorts. The islands also provide a wonderful opportunity to experience the unique Maldivian lifestyle, and exciting activities that can be enjoyed equally by families, friends and couples.

