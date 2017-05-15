Flying high to Male
AirAsia is launching new daily direct flights to Maldives and the route is being introduced with a special promotional fare starting at Bt1,990 per trip from today until June 25 for travel between August 11 and 28. Maldives is among the world's top destinations among Thai and international travellers alike with plenty of activities that range from coral diving and dolphin viewing to water sports and relaxation at private resorts. The islands also provide a wonderful opportunity to experience the unique Maldivian lifestyle, and exciting activities that can be enjoyed equally by families, friends and couples.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|183 Maldives journalists sign petition for pres... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|next problem
|1
|China may build port in southern Maldives (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|next
|1
|8 feet above sea level, global warming is more ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|IB DaMann
|2
|Mohamed Nasheed case: Amal Clooney and Geoffrey... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Anal Clooney Geor...
|1
|Maldives sinking Searches for a new home (Nov '08)
|Aug '15
|Earthling-1
|7
|you can earn big if you have traffic (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|parascorp8
|1
|daily payouts on premium rate numbers (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|parascorp8
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC