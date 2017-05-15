Alitalia to resume daily flights to N...

Alitalia to resume daily flights to New Delhi

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Nerve News

Rome, June 6 Alitalia will re-start daily flights from Rome to New Delhi in October after a nine-year break, Italy's loss-making flagship carrier said on Tuesday. The flights will resume on October 29 and run until March 24, Alitalia said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 183 Maldives journalists sign petition for pres... (Apr '16) Apr '16 next problem 1
News China may build port in southern Maldives (Apr '16) Apr '16 next 1
News 8 feet above sea level, global warming is more ... (Feb '16) Feb '16 IB DaMann 2
News Mohamed Nasheed case: Amal Clooney and Geoffrey... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Anal Clooney Geor... 1
News Maldives sinking Searches for a new home (Nov '08) Aug '15 Earthling-1 7
you can earn big if you have traffic (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
daily payouts on premium rate numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,400 • Total comments across all topics: 281,568,091

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC