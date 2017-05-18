UN experts condemn brutal murder of j...

UN experts condemn brutal murder of journalist in Maldives

Wednesday May 10 Read more: The Indian Express

In the weeks before his death, Rasheed had received multiple death threats, which he had posted online and reported to police in Male. A group of United Nations human rights experts have "strongly" condemned the murder of a prominent journalist and human rights defender in Maldives and called on the authorities to conduct a public inquiry into the killing and bring those responsible to justice.

