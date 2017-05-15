Murdered Male blogger's dad seeks Del...

Murdered Male blogger's dad seeks Delhi aid

The father of Maldivian blogger Yameen Rashid, murdered recently in capital Male, is in India looking for the government's support in containing the growing radicalisation of the island-nation.

Chicago, IL

