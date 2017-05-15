Mastering mindfulness
The five-star Como Maalifushi resort on Maldives' pristine Thaa Atoll is hosting a five-day yoga retreat by well-known instructor Arianna Forte from July 3 to 8. The "Yoga by the Indian Ocean" retreat is being organised in collaboration with luxury travel specialists Bru & Bru and features twice-daily talks and wellness sessions on meditation and mindfulness. The resort's tranquil setting is the ideal environment in which to cultivate stillness and inner peace, as Barcelona-based Forte leads guests through the simultaneous practices of yin and yang yoga.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|183 Maldives journalists sign petition for pres... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|next problem
|1
|China may build port in southern Maldives (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|next
|1
|8 feet above sea level, global warming is more ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|IB DaMann
|2
|Mohamed Nasheed case: Amal Clooney and Geoffrey... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Anal Clooney Geor...
|1
|Maldives sinking Searches for a new home (Nov '08)
|Aug '15
|Earthling-1
|7
|you can earn big if you have traffic (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|parascorp8
|1
|daily payouts on premium rate numbers (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|parascorp8
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC