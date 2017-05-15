Mastering mindfulness

The five-star Como Maalifushi resort on Maldives' pristine Thaa Atoll is hosting a five-day yoga retreat by well-known instructor Arianna Forte from July 3 to 8. The "Yoga by the Indian Ocean" retreat is being organised in collaboration with luxury travel specialists Bru & Bru and features twice-daily talks and wellness sessions on meditation and mindfulness. The resort's tranquil setting is the ideal environment in which to cultivate stillness and inner peace, as Barcelona-based Forte leads guests through the simultaneous practices of yin and yang yoga.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.