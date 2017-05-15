Mastering mindfulness

Mastering mindfulness

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Nation

The five-star Como Maalifushi resort on Maldives' pristine Thaa Atoll is hosting a five-day yoga retreat by well-known instructor Arianna Forte from July 3 to 8. The "Yoga by the Indian Ocean" retreat is being organised in collaboration with luxury travel specialists Bru & Bru and features twice-daily talks and wellness sessions on meditation and mindfulness. The resort's tranquil setting is the ideal environment in which to cultivate stillness and inner peace, as Barcelona-based Forte leads guests through the simultaneous practices of yin and yang yoga.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 183 Maldives journalists sign petition for pres... (Apr '16) Apr '16 next problem 1
News China may build port in southern Maldives (Apr '16) Apr '16 next 1
News 8 feet above sea level, global warming is more ... (Feb '16) Feb '16 IB DaMann 2
News Mohamed Nasheed case: Amal Clooney and Geoffrey... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Anal Clooney Geor... 1
News Maldives sinking Searches for a new home (Nov '08) Aug '15 Earthling-1 7
you can earn big if you have traffic (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
daily payouts on premium rate numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Iran
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,568 • Total comments across all topics: 281,215,650

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC