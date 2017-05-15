Indian Navy saves Maldivian ship, crew

Indian Navy saves Maldivian ship, crew

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Nerve News

Panaji, May 24 - The Indian Navy has rescued six crew of a Maldivian ship which was adrift in the high seas for five days after propulsion failure, official sources said on Wednesday. The rescued 'MV Maria 3' crew included nationals of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Maldives and also a woman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 183 Maldives journalists sign petition for pres... (Apr '16) Apr '16 next problem 1
News China may build port in southern Maldives (Apr '16) Apr '16 next 1
News 8 feet above sea level, global warming is more ... (Feb '16) Feb '16 IB DaMann 2
News Mohamed Nasheed case: Amal Clooney and Geoffrey... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Anal Clooney Geor... 1
News Maldives sinking Searches for a new home (Nov '08) Aug '15 Earthling-1 7
you can earn big if you have traffic (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
daily payouts on premium rate numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Syria
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,499 • Total comments across all topics: 281,273,509

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC