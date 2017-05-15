Indian Navy saves Maldivian ship, crew
Panaji, May 24 - The Indian Navy has rescued six crew of a Maldivian ship which was adrift in the high seas for five days after propulsion failure, official sources said on Wednesday. The rescued 'MV Maria 3' crew included nationals of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Maldives and also a woman.
