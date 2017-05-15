Indian Navy finds missing Maldivian b...

Indian Navy finds missing Maldivian boat3 min ago

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday May 21 Read more: India.com

Male, May 21 The Indian Navy on Sunday said it has located a Maldivian landing craft which had gone missing two days back, and all crew members are safe. The landing craft Maria 3 was travelling from K Thulusdhoo, an island in the Maldives archipelago, to another island, L Gan, on Thursday when it went missing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 183 Maldives journalists sign petition for pres... (Apr '16) Apr '16 next problem 1
News China may build port in southern Maldives (Apr '16) Apr '16 next 1
News 8 feet above sea level, global warming is more ... (Feb '16) Feb '16 IB DaMann 2
News Mohamed Nasheed case: Amal Clooney and Geoffrey... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Anal Clooney Geor... 1
News Maldives sinking Searches for a new home (Nov '08) Aug '15 Earthling-1 7
you can earn big if you have traffic (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
daily payouts on premium rate numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Gunman
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,553 • Total comments across all topics: 281,465,486

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC