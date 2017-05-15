Fitch Assigns Maldives First-Time 'B+...

Fitch Assigns Maldives First-Time 'B+' Rating; Outlook Stable

Monday May 15 Read more: Reuters

HONG KONG, May 15 Fitch Ratings has assigned The Republic of Maldives first-time Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings at 'B+'. The Outlook on the ratings is Stable.

