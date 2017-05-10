Daniel Draxl has been appointed Marketing Manager at Baros Maldives in Male, Maldives
Baros Maldives has appointed Daniel Draxl as the new Marketing Manager. Draxl, 29, has been involved in the tourism industry for over 15-years.
