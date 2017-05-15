15:59 Kyrgyzstan elected as member of WHO General Committee for the first time

Kyrgyzstan was elected as a member of the General Committee of the World Health Organization during the 70th World Health Assembly held in Geneva, Switzerland on May 2231. The following countries have been elected as members of the General Committee: Guinea, Malawi, Mozambique, Rwanda, Togo, Cuba, Dominican Republic, the USA, Djibouti, France, Kyrgyzstan, Malta, Norway, the UK, Republic of Maldives, China, the Philippines.

