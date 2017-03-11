Universal Aviation ground support network expands to Maldives
Universal Aviation , the ground handling division of Universal Weather and Aviation, Inc. , announced at ABACE2017 that it will expand its presence in the Asia-Pacific region, with the addition of Universal Aviation Maldives, a joint venture with Inner Maldives. Universal Aviation Maldives will be based at Male International Airport and will begin operations in the next two months.
