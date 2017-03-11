Universal Aviation ground support net...

Universal Aviation ground support network expands to Maldives

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: World News Report

Universal Aviation , the ground handling division of Universal Weather and Aviation, Inc. , announced at ABACE2017 that it will expand its presence in the Asia-Pacific region, with the addition of Universal Aviation Maldives, a joint venture with Inner Maldives. Universal Aviation Maldives will be based at Male International Airport and will begin operations in the next two months.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 183 Maldives journalists sign petition for pres... (Apr '16) Apr '16 next problem 1
News China may build port in southern Maldives (Apr '16) Apr '16 next 1
News 8 feet above sea level, global warming is more ... (Feb '16) Feb '16 IB DaMann 2
News Mohamed Nasheed case: Amal Clooney and Geoffrey... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Anal Clooney Geor... 1
News Maldives sinking Searches for a new home (Nov '08) Aug '15 Earthling-1 7
you can earn big if you have traffic (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
daily payouts on premium rate numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,712 • Total comments across all topics: 280,210,936

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC