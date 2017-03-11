SriLankan, Japan Airlines expand code...

SriLankan, Japan Airlines expand codeshare, adds more routes

Apr 12, Colombo:

Apr 12, Colombo: Sri Lanka's national carrier, SriLankan Airlines is strengthening its presence in the Japanese travel market through the expansion of its codeshare agreement with oneworld alliance partner Japan Airlines , the airline said in a statement. The agreement would introduce six new routes and provide passengers with connectivity on 84 flights a week between Japan and South Asia.

Chicago, IL

