SriLankan, Japan Airlines expand codeshare, adds more routes
Apr 12, Colombo: Sri Lanka's national carrier, SriLankan Airlines is strengthening its presence in the Japanese travel market through the expansion of its codeshare agreement with oneworld alliance partner Japan Airlines , the airline said in a statement. The agreement would introduce six new routes and provide passengers with connectivity on 84 flights a week between Japan and South Asia.
