Radical Maldives should alarm neighbours, Male Opposition warns India

The Maldives Opposition has repeatedly urged India in the past to take up the radicalisation issue with the Abdulla Yameen administration but India, constrained by the Chinese embrace of Yameen, has chosen to largely ignore the growing extremism. NEW DELHI: The brutal killing of a liberal blogger in Maldives has again brought to the fore the risk from increasing radicalisation in India's neighbourhood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.