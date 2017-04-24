Radical Maldives should alarm neighbours, Male Opposition warns India
The Maldives Opposition has repeatedly urged India in the past to take up the radicalisation issue with the Abdulla Yameen administration but India, constrained by the Chinese embrace of Yameen, has chosen to largely ignore the growing extremism. NEW DELHI: The brutal killing of a liberal blogger in Maldives has again brought to the fore the risk from increasing radicalisation in India's neighbourhood.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|183 Maldives journalists sign petition for pres... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|next problem
|1
|China may build port in southern Maldives (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|next
|1
|8 feet above sea level, global warming is more ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|IB DaMann
|2
|Mohamed Nasheed case: Amal Clooney and Geoffrey... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Anal Clooney Geor...
|1
|Maldives sinking Searches for a new home (Nov '08)
|Aug '15
|Earthling-1
|7
