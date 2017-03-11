Maldives police arrest opposition leader for plotting to oust government

Police in the Indian Ocean island nation of the Maldives arrested an opposition leader for "plotting to overthrow the government", police said on Friday, days after the opposition's failed bid to oust the speaker and take control of parliament. File Photo: Maldivian Jumhooree Party presidential candidate Qasim Ibrahim casts his vote at a polling station during the presidential elections in Male, November 9, 2013.

