Maldives Opposition reaches out to India, says will review contracts to China
As another round of political instability grips Maldives, a united and reinvigorated opposition has again reached out to India saying it will, if voted to power, review contracts given by the President Abdulla Yameen government to the Chinese.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|183 Maldives journalists sign petition for pres... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|next problem
|1
|China may build port in southern Maldives (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|next
|1
|8 feet above sea level, global warming is more ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|IB DaMann
|2
|Mohamed Nasheed case: Amal Clooney and Geoffrey... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Anal Clooney Geor...
|1
|Maldives sinking Searches for a new home (Nov '08)
|Aug '15
|Earthling-1
|7
|you can earn big if you have traffic (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|parascorp8
|1
|daily payouts on premium rate numbers (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|parascorp8
|1
