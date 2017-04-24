Maldives blogger stabbed to death in ...

Maldives blogger stabbed to death in restive capital

Sunday Apr 23

MALE, Maldives: A liberal blogger, Yameen Rasheed , was stabbed to death in the politically restive Maldivian capital Male, his family members and colleagues said Sunday. He was 29. Rasheed was found in the stairwell of his apartment with multiple stab wounds to his neck and chest early Sunday and died shortly after being taken to hospital, family members said.

Chicago, IL

