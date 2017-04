Foreign secretary visits 'troubled' Maldives, calls on its President

Read more: The Times of India

With Maldives plunging into fresh political uncertainty, foreign secretary S Jaishankar paid on Thursday a "courtesy call" on President Abdulla Yameen in Male. NEW DELHI: With Maldives plunging into fresh political uncertainty, foreign secretary S Jaishankar paid on Thursday a "courtesy call" on President Abdulla Yameen in Male.

