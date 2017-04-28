Father says murdered blogger threatened over religious views

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka - The father of a blogger who was killed this week in the Maldives says his son received death threats for months from local gangs who appeared to hold radical religious views. Hussain Rasheed, the father of Yameen Rasheed who was stabbed to death, told reporters on Friday that his son was a Muslim who spoke out in his blog against rising radical Islamic views in the Indian Ocean archipelago state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.