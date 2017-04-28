Father says murdered blogger threaten...

Father says murdered blogger threatened over religious views

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 28 Read more: The Washington Post

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka - The father of a blogger who was killed this week in the Maldives says his son received death threats for months from local gangs who appeared to hold radical religious views. Hussain Rasheed, the father of Yameen Rasheed who was stabbed to death, told reporters on Friday that his son was a Muslim who spoke out in his blog against rising radical Islamic views in the Indian Ocean archipelago state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 183 Maldives journalists sign petition for pres... (Apr '16) Apr '16 next problem 1
News China may build port in southern Maldives (Apr '16) Apr '16 next 1
News 8 feet above sea level, global warming is more ... (Feb '16) Feb '16 IB DaMann 2
News Mohamed Nasheed case: Amal Clooney and Geoffrey... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Anal Clooney Geor... 1
News Maldives sinking Searches for a new home (Nov '08) Aug '15 Earthling-1 7
you can earn big if you have traffic (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
daily payouts on premium rate numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,901 • Total comments across all topics: 281,046,347

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC