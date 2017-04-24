Dyal Sandhu has been appointed Direct...

Dyal Sandhu has been appointed Director of Operations at Stonewall Resort in Roanoke - WV, USA

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Hospitality Net

BENCHMARKA , a global hospitality company, has named Dyal Sandhu director of operations for Stonewall Resort, a Benchmark Resorts & Hotels property located in Roanoke, West Virginia. The appointment represents a return to BENCHMARK for Mr. Sandhu.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 183 Maldives journalists sign petition for pres... (Apr '16) Apr '16 next problem 1
News China may build port in southern Maldives (Apr '16) Apr '16 next 1
News 8 feet above sea level, global warming is more ... (Feb '16) Feb '16 IB DaMann 2
News Mohamed Nasheed case: Amal Clooney and Geoffrey... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Anal Clooney Geor... 1
News Maldives sinking Searches for a new home (Nov '08) Aug '15 Earthling-1 7
you can earn big if you have traffic (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
daily payouts on premium rate numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,493 • Total comments across all topics: 280,629,621

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC