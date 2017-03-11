Centara signed new management agreement for fourth resort in the...

Centara Hotels & Resorts 999/99 Rama 1 Road, Pathumwan Bangkok, 10330 Thailand Phone: +66 2 769 1234 Fax: +66 2 769 1235 Visit Website Centara Hotels & Resorts will manage and operate Centara Grand Muthaafushi Resort & Spa Maldives, a new five-star resort in the South Western portion of Baa Atoll. Centara Hotels & Resorts, leading Thai hospitality group signed a new hotel management agreement for its fourth beach resort under the Centara umbrella in the Maldives - Centara Grand Muthaafushi Resort & Spa Maldives .

