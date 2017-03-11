Why is India silent on the crackdown in the Maldives?

Embattled Maldivian President Yameen Abdul Gayoom, who narrowly survived a no-confidence motion against the parliament speaker on Monday, March 27, is practising the age-old dictum: Attack is the best defence. President Yameen was pushed to the wall by a grand alliance of four major parties last Friday which included his half-brother, former president Maumoon Abdul Gayoom.

