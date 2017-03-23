Saudi king cancels Maldives visit ove...

Saudi king cancels Maldives visit over swine flu fears

Friday Mar 17

The Saudi king has cancelled a scheduled visit to the politically-troubled atoll nation of the Maldives because of an outbreak of swine flu in its capital, the government in Male announced Friday. The Maldives was to be the final stop in the monarch's ongoing Asian tour that has already taken him to Malaysia, Indonesia, China and Japan.

