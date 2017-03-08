Ratmalana airport to commence commerc...

Ratmalana airport to commence commercial flight operations after 50 years

Mar 09, Colombo:

Mar 09, Colombo: Sri Lana's domestic airport at Ratmalana, 15 kilometers south of capital Colombo is ready for international commercial aviation operations after 50 years, Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation Nimal Siripala De Silva said. With the commencement of the commercial aviation services, three DH8 flights, belonging to the Maldives International Airline service will fly daily from Male to Ratmalana and from Ratmalana to Male.

