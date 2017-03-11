Maldives government thwarts opposition bid to oust speaker24 min ago

Maldives government thwarts oppositio...

A bid by the opposition to wrest control of the Maldives' Parliament failed today after its lawmakers were either evicted or walked out from a vote on ousting the speaker following a dispute over problems with the electronic voting system. The vote was seen a test for President Yameen Abdul Gayoom, whose control over Parliament was threatened by a new understanding between the Maldives' former strongman and its first democratically elected president.

