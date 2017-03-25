Maldives' first democratic leader, ex...

Maldives' first democratic leader, ex-strongman sign pact

Saturday Mar 25 Read more: The Washington Post

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka - The first democratically elected president of the Maldives says he has signed an agreement with his one-time archrival and former strongman to try to restore democracy in the archipelago state. Former President Mohamed Nasheed said Saturday that the immediate target of the agreement, which was also signed by two opposition party leaders, is to form a majority in a parliament now controlled by lawmakers supporting President Yameen Abdul Gayoom.

Chicago, IL

