Maldives exiled leader Nasheed vows to take parliament

Sunday Mar 26

The exiled former leader of the Maldives Sunday announced plans to take control of the national parliament after hammering out a rare unity pact with his politically influential erstwhile enemies. Exiled former Maldives president Mohamed Nasheed says he plans to take control of parliament after hammering out a rare unity pact with his erstwhile enemies.

