Maldives ex-leader vows fightback after vote chaos0 min ago

Exiled Maldives opposition leader Mohamed Nasheed vowed today to keep up the pressure on the government after it deployed troops to remove his MPs from parliament, drawing a warning from Washington. Nasheed admitted he had been unable to secure "outright victory" in his bid to seize control of parliament by entering into a pact with the president's half-brother, former strongman president Maumoon Abdul Gayoom.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.