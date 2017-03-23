IPM Sri Lanka to expand to Maldives
Mar 22, Colombo: Institute of Personnel Management Sri Lanka has initiated plans to expand its footprint to neighboring Republic of Maldives in order to provide their expertise in HR education and people management skills to the citizens of Maldives. IPM is the foremost professional HR body in Sri Lanka with its head office in Colombo while reaching out to students and HR professionals in and around regional capitals of Kandy, Kurunegala, Galle, Matara, Gampaha, Negombo and Jaffna via its regional centers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|183 Maldives journalists sign petition for pres... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|next problem
|1
|China may build port in southern Maldives (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|next
|1
|8 feet above sea level, global warming is more ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|IB DaMann
|2
|Mohamed Nasheed case: Amal Clooney and Geoffrey... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Anal Clooney Geor...
|1
|Maldives sinking Searches for a new home (Nov '08)
|Aug '15
|Earthling-1
|7
|you can earn big if you have traffic (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|parascorp8
|1
|daily payouts on premium rate numbers (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|parascorp8
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC