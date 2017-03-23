IPM Sri Lanka to expand to Maldives

Mar 22, Colombo: Institute of Personnel Management Sri Lanka has initiated plans to expand its footprint to neighboring Republic of Maldives in order to provide their expertise in HR education and people management skills to the citizens of Maldives. IPM is the foremost professional HR body in Sri Lanka with its head office in Colombo while reaching out to students and HR professionals in and around regional capitals of Kandy, Kurunegala, Galle, Matara, Gampaha, Negombo and Jaffna via its regional centers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.