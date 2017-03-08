India watches with concern as row erupts over Maldives' plan to "sell" atoll to Saudi Arabia

NEW DELHI: India might be faced with another security challenge in its neighbourhood with a controversy erupting in the Maldives over Abdulla Yameen government's plan to give control of an entire atoll to Saudi Arabia . Members of the opposition Maldivian Democratic Party told TOI that the decision to "sell" Faafu - one of the 26 natural atolls in Maldives - to Saudi Arabia would aggravate creeping Wahabism in the country.

