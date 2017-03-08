Emirates A388 over Arabic Sea on Jan 7th 2017, wake turbulence sends...

An Emirates Airbus A380-800, most likely registration A6-EUL performing flight EK-412 from Dubai to Sydney,NS , was enroute at FL350 about 630nm southeast of Muscat and about 820nm northwest of Male at about 08:40Z when a business jet passed underneath in opposite direction. The A380 continued the flight to Sydney without any apparent incident and landed safely.

