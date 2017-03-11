Death of Maldives Student: Parents do...

Death of Maldives Student: Parents don't think it is suicide

Friday Mar 31 Read more: The Daily Star

Doctors yesterday performed an autopsy on the body of Maldivian Raudha Athif, a model and medical student who had appeared on the cover of Vogue India magazine, with her parents suspecting that she was murdered. The body of Athif, 21, a second-year student of Islami Bank Medical College in Rajshahi city's Nawdapara area, was found hanging from the ceiling fan in her dorm room on Wednesday.

Chicago, IL

