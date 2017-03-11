Death of Maldives Student: Parents don't think it is suicide

Doctors yesterday performed an autopsy on the body of Maldivian Raudha Athif, a model and medical student who had appeared on the cover of Vogue India magazine, with her parents suspecting that she was murdered. The body of Athif, 21, a second-year student of Islami Bank Medical College in Rajshahi city's Nawdapara area, was found hanging from the ceiling fan in her dorm room on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.