11:21 Turkmenistan loses to Kyrgyzsta...

11:21 Turkmenistan loses to Kyrgyzstan in Asian Central Zone Volleyball Championship finale

Friday Mar 31

The national volleyball team of Turkmenistan has won silver medal at the 3rd Asian Central Zone Senior Men's Volleyball Championship, which took place on March 22-30 in Mal, the capital of the Republic of Maldives.

