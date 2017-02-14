Sri Lanka: Alternative grassroot activist Shanmugam Muttulingam passes away
At the time of his demise, Mr. Muttulingam was engaged in the rejuvenation of grassroot institutions such as the century-old YMHA and an orphan's home started in the 1930s at his own village Thirunelveali in Jaffna. The last wish of Mr Muttulingam was not to observe any religious rituals for his funeral.
