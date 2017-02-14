Sri Lanka: Alternative grassroot acti...

Sri Lanka: Alternative grassroot activist Shanmugam Muttulingam passes away

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: TamilNet Newswire

At the time of his demise, Mr. Muttulingam was engaged in the rejuvenation of grassroot institutions such as the century-old YMHA and an orphan's home started in the 1930s at his own village Thirunelveali in Jaffna. The last wish of Mr Muttulingam was not to observe any religious rituals for his funeral.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TamilNet Newswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 183 Maldives journalists sign petition for pres... (Apr '16) Apr '16 next problem 1
News China may build port in southern Maldives (Apr '16) Apr '16 next 1
News 8 feet above sea level, global warming is more ... (Feb '16) Feb '16 IB DaMann 2
News Mohamed Nasheed case: Amal Clooney and Geoffrey... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Anal Clooney Geor... 1
News Maldives sinking Searches for a new home (Nov '08) Aug '15 Earthling-1 7
you can earn big if you have traffic (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
daily payouts on premium rate numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hurricane
  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,492 • Total comments across all topics: 278,890,925

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC