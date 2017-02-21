MJ Akbar visits Maldives to strengthen prosperity between two nations

New Delhi Feb. 22 : Minister of State for External Affairs M J Akbar visited Maldives on February 21-22 to reiterate India's support for a stable, democratic, peaceful and prosperous Maldives fulfilling the aspirations of its citizens. During the visit, Akbar met President of Republic of Maldives Abdulla Yameen Abdul Gayoom and also had a separate meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohamed Asim.

