MJ Akbar visits Maldives to strengthe...

MJ Akbar visits Maldives to strengthen prosperity between two nations

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Newkerala.com

New Delhi Feb. 22 : Minister of State for External Affairs M J Akbar visited Maldives on February 21-22 to reiterate India's support for a stable, democratic, peaceful and prosperous Maldives fulfilling the aspirations of its citizens. During the visit, Akbar met President of Republic of Maldives Abdulla Yameen Abdul Gayoom and also had a separate meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohamed Asim.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 183 Maldives journalists sign petition for pres... (Apr '16) Apr '16 next problem 1
News China may build port in southern Maldives (Apr '16) Apr '16 next 1
News 8 feet above sea level, global warming is more ... (Feb '16) Feb '16 IB DaMann 2
News Mohamed Nasheed case: Amal Clooney and Geoffrey... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Anal Clooney Geor... 1
News Maldives sinking Searches for a new home (Nov '08) Aug '15 Earthling-1 7
you can earn big if you have traffic (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
daily payouts on premium rate numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,717 • Total comments across all topics: 279,094,962

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC