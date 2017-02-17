Maldives: The experience that every luxury island holiday should offer

The moment I leap into the mint-blue Maldivian ocean I spy him beneath me, gliding through the depths with lazy sweeps of a tail the size of a tram. I suck in some oxygen, adjust my mask, and dive down to join the endangered whale shark, so completely unlike anything I've ever seen, as he hoovers up his breakfast of krill with a wide-mouthed grin.

