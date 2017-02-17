Maldives: The experience that every l...

Maldives: The experience that every luxury island holiday should offer

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Feb 5 Read more: Stuff.co.nz

The moment I leap into the mint-blue Maldivian ocean I spy him beneath me, gliding through the depths with lazy sweeps of a tail the size of a tram. I suck in some oxygen, adjust my mask, and dive down to join the endangered whale shark, so completely unlike anything I've ever seen, as he hoovers up his breakfast of krill with a wide-mouthed grin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 183 Maldives journalists sign petition for pres... (Apr '16) Apr '16 next problem 1
News China may build port in southern Maldives (Apr '16) Apr '16 next 1
News 8 feet above sea level, global warming is more ... (Feb '16) Feb '16 IB DaMann 2
News Mohamed Nasheed case: Amal Clooney and Geoffrey... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Anal Clooney Geor... 1
News Maldives sinking Searches for a new home (Nov '08) Aug '15 Earthling-1 7
you can earn big if you have traffic (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
daily payouts on premium rate numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. NASA
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,096 • Total comments across all topics: 278,994,448

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC