Jeje slams double as Mohun Bagan advance in AFC Cup1 hour ago

Tuesday Feb 28

Kolkata, Feb 28 Jeje Lalpekhlua and Sony Norde were in their element as Mohun Bagan routed Club Valencia of Maldives 4-1 and advanced from the AFC Cup South Zone playoff with a 5-2 on aggregate at Rabindra Sarovar Stadium today. Jeje struck from the penalty in the second minute and completed his brace in the 82nd minute while Sony Norde, making a return, also made his presence felt as he netted the ball in the 87th minute.

