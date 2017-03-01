Exiled former Maldives leader wants to contest presidency
The Maldives' former leader, who is living in exile in London, said Thursday he plans to contest next year's presidential election in his country despite an outstanding prison sentence. Nasheed was imprisoned in 2015 after receiving a 13-year jail term for ordering the arrest of a senior judge while in office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|183 Maldives journalists sign petition for pres... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|next problem
|1
|China may build port in southern Maldives (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|next
|1
|8 feet above sea level, global warming is more ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|IB DaMann
|2
|Mohamed Nasheed case: Amal Clooney and Geoffrey... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Anal Clooney Geor...
|1
|Maldives sinking Searches for a new home (Nov '08)
|Aug '15
|Earthling-1
|7
|you can earn big if you have traffic (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|parascorp8
|1
|daily payouts on premium rate numbers (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|parascorp8
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC