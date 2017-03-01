Exiled former Maldives leader wants t...

Exiled former Maldives leader wants to contest presidency

The Maldives' former leader, who is living in exile in London, said Thursday he plans to contest next year's presidential election in his country despite an outstanding prison sentence. Nasheed was imprisoned in 2015 after receiving a 13-year jail term for ordering the arrest of a senior judge while in office.

