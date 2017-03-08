Ensure fair polls in Maldives: Ex-prez to India
NEW DELHI: Former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed has urged India to ensure that free and fair elections take place in his country in 2018, as he prepares to contest polls again. Nasheed, who recently visited Colombo to meet his party leaders and workers, told TOI that India had a 'moral obligation' to ensure inclusive elections in the archipelago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|183 Maldives journalists sign petition for pres... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|next problem
|1
|China may build port in southern Maldives (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|next
|1
|8 feet above sea level, global warming is more ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|IB DaMann
|2
|Mohamed Nasheed case: Amal Clooney and Geoffrey... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Anal Clooney Geor...
|1
|Maldives sinking Searches for a new home (Nov '08)
|Aug '15
|Earthling-1
|7
|you can earn big if you have traffic (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|parascorp8
|1
|daily payouts on premium rate numbers (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|parascorp8
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC