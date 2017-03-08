Ensure fair polls in Maldives: Ex-pre...

Ensure fair polls in Maldives: Ex-prez to India

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Feb 19 Read more: The Times of India

NEW DELHI: Former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed has urged India to ensure that free and fair elections take place in his country in 2018, as he prepares to contest polls again. Nasheed, who recently visited Colombo to meet his party leaders and workers, told TOI that India had a 'moral obligation' to ensure inclusive elections in the archipelago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 183 Maldives journalists sign petition for pres... (Apr '16) Apr '16 next problem 1
News China may build port in southern Maldives (Apr '16) Apr '16 next 1
News 8 feet above sea level, global warming is more ... (Feb '16) Feb '16 IB DaMann 2
News Mohamed Nasheed case: Amal Clooney and Geoffrey... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Anal Clooney Geor... 1
News Maldives sinking Searches for a new home (Nov '08) Aug '15 Earthling-1 7
you can earn big if you have traffic (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
daily payouts on premium rate numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. NASA
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,809 • Total comments across all topics: 279,427,010

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC