The Maldives: Now, a paradise for Jihadis
Male [Maldives], Jan. 6 : A video released in August 2015 by a pro-ISIS group shows three men threatening to kill Maldivian President Abdulla Yameen and Vice President Ahmed Adeeb if opposition leader Sheikh Imran Abdulla is not released from prison. [NK World] The men also threatened to carry out bomb attacks on several tourist resorts in the Maldives if their demand was not met.
