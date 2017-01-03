The Maldives: Now, a paradise for Jihadis

Male [Maldives], Jan. 6 : A video released in August 2015 by a pro-ISIS group shows three men threatening to kill Maldivian President Abdulla Yameen and Vice President Ahmed Adeeb if opposition leader Sheikh Imran Abdulla is not released from prison. [NK World] The men also threatened to carry out bomb attacks on several tourist resorts in the Maldives if their demand was not met.

