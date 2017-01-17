New International Airport Boosts Holiday Options to Maldives

The opening of international flights to Gan airport, adjacent to Addu township in the south of the Maldives, has opened a new era for the region - providing an alternative transportation offering that can save travellers valuable vacation time. On 1 December SriLankan Airlines started flying from Colombo to the upgraded Gan airport, formerly a UK Royal Air Force refilling base until 1976 when it became a domestic airport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.