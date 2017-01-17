MMPRC launches new 'VisitMaldives' we...

MMPRC launches new 'VisitMaldives' website

Wednesday Jan 4

Male, Jan 4 : Maldives Marketing & Public Relations Corporation launched the brand new 'VisitMaldives' website with new interactive features at a recent event. The event was attended by representatives of various stakeholders of the Maldivian tourism industry.

