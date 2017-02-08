Ex-president of Maldives wants to run for office again - and save his sinking nation
He faces jail in the Maldives but former president Mohamed Nasheed says he wants to contest elections and guide the island nation away from environmental catastrophe. I don't think I can return home without risks ... I guess I'll have to take the risks and do it, if I were to do it Nasheed became the first democratically elected president of the Maldives in 2008, but lives in exile in London after he was jailed on terrorism charges that he says were politically motivated.
