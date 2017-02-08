Dream Hotel Group Signs Two Resort Ho...

Dream Hotel Group Signs Two Resort Hotels In The Maldives

Tuesday Jan 31

Renowned hotel brand and management company Dream Hotel Group signed two hotels in the Maldives with local entrepreneur Mohamed Manik and Alpha Kinam Holdings to develop The Chatwal Maaga Maldives and Dream Gasveli Maldives. Set to open in 2019 and 2020 respectively, the new locations triple the group's presence in Asia and mark a pivotal step in Dream Hotel Group's global expansion strategy.

Chicago, IL

