Milla's mega-chic island getaway: Ree...

Milla's mega-chic island getaway: Reethi Rah in the Maldives is in...

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Dec 11 Read more: Daily Mail

Continuing The Mail on Sunday's occasional series looking at hotels and resorts where A-list celebrities hang out, Sarah Turner checks out the One&Only resort on the island of Reethi Rah in the Maldives. David Beckham, Gordon Ramsay, and Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich and their families; Tom Cruise; American model and actress Milla Jovovich; Russell Crowe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 183 Maldives journalists sign petition for pres... (Apr '16) Apr '16 next problem 1
News China may build port in southern Maldives (Apr '16) Apr '16 next 1
News 8 feet above sea level, global warming is more ... (Feb '16) Feb '16 IB DaMann 2
News Mohamed Nasheed case: Amal Clooney and Geoffrey... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Anal Clooney Geor... 1
News Maldives sinking Searches for a new home (Nov '08) Aug '15 Earthling-1 7
you can earn big if you have traffic (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
daily payouts on premium rate numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,268 • Total comments across all topics: 277,265,797

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC