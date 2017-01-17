China firm bags Maldivian Island on 50-year lease

NEW DELHI: The Maldives has leased an island close to Mal airport to a Chinese company, a development that could have adverse strategic implications for India in its backyard. Feydhoo Finolhu , the nearest uninhabited island to capital Male and the international airport, has been leased to a Chinese company for 50 years at a cost of about $4 million, the Maldivian tourism minister Moosa Zameer announced on Tuesday, without disclosing the name of the company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.