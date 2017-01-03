Buddhism: the cultural glue that bind...

Buddhism: the cultural glue that binds South Asia

Tuesday Dec 6

At a South Asian summit in the Maldives a few years ago, Pakistan decided to brush aside its imagined history as an Islamic state and acknowledge its past more truthfully. The world-renowned image of the fasting Buddha, which Pakistan inherited from the Buddhist relics of ancient Gandhara and its capital Taxila, were placed on display at the cultural pavilion in Male.

