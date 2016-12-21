AirAsia Bags Two Honours At World Tra...

AirAsia Bags Two Honours At World Travel Awards Grand Final

Friday Dec 2 Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

AirAsia has been named the World's Leading Low-Cost Airline for the fourth year in a row and its maiden title as the World's Leading Inflight Service at the 23rd World Travel Awards Grand Final held in Male, Maldives. Asia's largest low-cost carrier beat contenders from five continents to secure the award, including Ryanair, easyJet, Jetstar Airways, Southwest Airlines, JetBlue Airways, Norwegian, Kulula, Mango, fastjet, flydubai, Air Arabia, flynas and West Air.

